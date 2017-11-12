MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Tristan W by Nala Luuna

Tristan W

The handsome Tristan W at M Management Paris stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Nala Luuna. Grooming is work of beauty artist Charlie Makup.

In charge of styling was Sena Surelia, who for the session selected looks from Diana Law, Weer, Faith Connexion X Kappa, Pawaka, Drome, The White Briefs, Asos, H&M, Sadak, Harmony, Zana Bayne, Regina Dabdab, Laurenceairline, and Dry Clean Only. Discover more of the story bellow:


Tristan W

necklace: DIANA LAW
top: WEER
pants: FAITH CONNEXION x KAPPA

Tristan W

glasses: PAWAKA
top: DROME
briefs: THE WHITE BRIEFS

denim jacket: ASOS
braces: H&M
briefs: THE WHITE BRIEFS

Tristan W

choker: ZANA BAYNE
necklace: REGINA DABDAB
pants: LAURENCEAIRLINE

Tristan W

choker: ASOS
top: SADAK
trousers: HARMONY

Tristan W

necklace: REGINA DABDAB
boxers: THE WHITE BRIEFS

Tristan W

choker: ASOS
blazer: HARMONY
top: DRY CLEAN ONLY

Tristan W

necklace: DIANA LAW
top: WEER
pants: FAITH CONNEXION x KAPPA

Tristan W

Model: Tristan W at Mmanagement Paris
Grooming: Charlie Makup
Stylist: Séna Surélia – www.senaaurelia.com
Photographer: Nala Luuna – nalaluuna.tumblr.com

