MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Tristan W by Nala Luuna
The handsome Tristan W at M Management Paris stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Nala Luuna. Grooming is work of beauty artist Charlie Makup.
In charge of styling was Sena Surelia, who for the session selected looks from Diana Law, Weer, Faith Connexion X Kappa, Pawaka, Drome, The White Briefs, Asos, H&M, Sadak, Harmony, Zana Bayne, Regina Dabdab, Laurenceairline, and Dry Clean Only. Discover more of the story bellow:
necklace: DIANA LAW
top: WEER
pants: FAITH CONNEXION x KAPPA
glasses: PAWAKA
top: DROME
briefs: THE WHITE BRIEFS
denim jacket: ASOS
braces: H&M
briefs: THE WHITE BRIEFS
choker: ZANA BAYNE
necklace: REGINA DABDAB
pants: LAURENCEAIRLINE
choker: ASOS
top: SADAK
trousers: HARMONY
necklace: REGINA DABDAB
boxers: THE WHITE BRIEFS
choker: ASOS
blazer: HARMONY
top: DRY CLEAN ONLY
Model: Tristan W at Mmanagement Paris
Grooming: Charlie Makup
Stylist: Séna Surélia – www.senaaurelia.com
Photographer: Nala Luuna – nalaluuna.tumblr.com
