Troye Sivan & He Cong Cover V China Magazine Power Issue

Musician and actor Troye Sivan teams up with top model He Cong for the cover story of V China Magazine‘s premiere edition lensed by fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti. In charge of styling was Nicola Formichetti, with creative direction from Stephen Gan, and set design by Philipp Hammerle. Beauty is work of hair stylist Bob Recine at The Wall Group, makeup artist Frank B at Home Agency, and manicurist Honey at Exposure NY.

I mean, the new music is almost done. I feel comfortable saying that. And I wholeheartedly mean that it’s like, the most proud I’ve ever been of anything that I’ve ever made – I think it’s like, my house and my album are the two things I’m most proud of. I really, really, really am so excited for people to hear it.

I mean, I’ve definitely been sexual in videos and stuff like that. So it makes me wonder… It makes me question society, honestly, and why the backlash is so loud with Sam Smith, who’s just doing their thing and being hot and feeling hot, making the music they want to make. I love Sam, and it always just makes me happy when I see someone who is doing exactly what they want. I just hope it doesn’t affect anyone who is actually involved in making music or videos. Like you’re watching these people freak out and look into the symbolism of satanism in the video and I’m like, okay, this is kind of hilarious. But I hope everyone who’s involved in it can understand that they’re not doing anything wrong. If anything, they’re doing so much right. I feel like for every person who has an issue with it, there are 10 who are absolutely obsessed. – Troye Sivan

Photography © Mario Sorrenti for V China, read more at vmagazine.com