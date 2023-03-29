in Advertising Campaigns, Emporio Armani, Menswear, Spring Summer 2023 Campaign, Watches

Emporio Armani Spring Summer 2023 Eyewear Sustainable Collection

Models David Alexander Flinn, Gabriel Pitta and Taylor Hill star in Emporio Armani’s SS23 Eyewear campaign

Emporio Armani Eyewear
©EMPORIO ARMANI, Photography by Thue Nørgaard

Fashion house EMPORIO ARMANI presented its Spring Summer 2023 Eyewear and Watches sustainable collection with See Green campaign starring models David Alexander Flinn, Gabriel Pitta, and Taylor Hill. In charge of photography was Thue Nørgaard, with styling from Marc Goehring. Beauty is work of hair stylist Kiyoko Odo, and makeup artist Patrick Glatthaar.

Emporio Armani Eyewear
©EMPORIO ARMANI, Photography by Thue Nørgaard
Emporio Armani Eyewear
©EMPORIO ARMANI, Photography by Thue Nørgaard
Thue Nørgaard
©EMPORIO ARMANI, Photography by Thue Nørgaard
Thue Nørgaard
©EMPORIO ARMANI, Photography by Thue Nørgaard
Thue Nørgaard
©EMPORIO ARMANI, Photography by Thue Nørgaard

ad campaignseyewearSS23sustainable fashionwatches

Troye Sivan

Troye Sivan & He Cong Cover V China Magazine Power Issue
Victor Ma

Victor Ma Stars in Men’s Uno China April 2023 Issue