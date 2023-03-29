Emporio Armani Spring Summer 2023 Eyewear Sustainable Collection
Models David Alexander Flinn, Gabriel Pitta and Taylor Hill star in Emporio Armani’s SS23 Eyewear campaign
Fashion house EMPORIO ARMANI presented its Spring Summer 2023 Eyewear and Watches sustainable collection with See Green campaign starring models David Alexander Flinn, Gabriel Pitta, and Taylor Hill. In charge of photography was Thue Nørgaard, with styling from Marc Goehring. Beauty is work of hair stylist Kiyoko Odo, and makeup artist Patrick Glatthaar.