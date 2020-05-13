MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Tucker Rajala by Mariano Restrepo

The handsome Tucker Rajala at Wilhelmina Models stars in our latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session captured and styled by fashion photographer Mariano Restrepo.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the story Tucker is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Jil Sander, COS, Marni, Fendi, and Loewe.
Underwear: Model’s Own
Beret & Trousers: MARNI
Sweater: JIL SANDER
Pants: COS
Polo: MARNI
Jeans: COS
Beret & Trousers: MARNI
Polo: MARNI
Jeans: COS
Sweater: FENDI
Shorts: LOEWE
Model: Tucker Rajala at Wilhelmina Models
Photographer, Stylist: Mariano Restrepo – www.marianorestrepog.com