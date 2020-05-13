in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS, Wilhelmina Models

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Tucker Rajala by Mariano Restrepo

Discover our latest esclusive story starring Tucker Rajala lensed by Mariano Restrepo

Tucker Rajala
Sweater: FENDI
Shorts: LOEWE

The handsome Tucker Rajala at Wilhelmina Models stars in our latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session captured and styled by fashion photographer Mariano Restrepo.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the story Tucker is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Jil Sander, COS, Marni, Fendi, and Loewe.


Tucker Rajala

Underwear: Model’s Own

Tucker Rajala

Beret & Trousers: MARNI

Tucker Rajala

Sweater: JIL SANDER
Pants: COS

Tucker Rajala

Polo: MARNI
Jeans: COS

Tucker Rajala

Beret & Trousers: MARNI

Tucker Rajala

Polo: MARNI
Jeans: COS

Tucker Rajala

Sweater: FENDI
Shorts: LOEWE

Tucker Rajala

Model: Tucker Rajala at Wilhelmina Models
Photographer, Stylist: Mariano Restrepo – www.marianorestrepog.com

