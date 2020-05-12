in DNA Models, Lookbooks, Menswear, Success Models, ZARA

Malick Bodian Models Zara Spring Summer 2020 Collection

Zara enlists the handsome Malick Bodian to pose for their latest SS20 menswear story

Malick Bodian
©ZARA

The handsome Malick Bodian stars in the latest ZARA‘s Spring Summer 2020 story captured by fashion photographer Bibi Cornejo Borthwick. In charge of styling was Suzanne Koller.

