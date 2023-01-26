in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Uno Models

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Undisclosed by Inês Santos

Photographer Inês Santos and stylist João Bengala team up for our latest exclusive story

Inês Santos
Suit Y/Project / Shirt Lemaire / Neckerchief Acne Studios

The handsome Mateus Ribeiro stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session titled Undisclosed captured by fashion photographer Inês Santos. In charge of styling was João Bengala, with creative direction from Timeless CS, and production by Ariadna Iglesias. Beauty is work of hair stylists Kultura Community (Pedro Branco and Monika Pereira-Mojsa), and makeup artist Maria Luis.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the story Mateus (Central Models, Uno Models) is wearing selected pieces from Our Legacy, Acne Studios, Alpinestars, Ernest W. Baker, Louis Gabriel Nouchi, Martine Rose, Eytys, Prada, 424, Hurricane, Comme des Garçons Homme Plus, Marsell, Y/Project, and Lemaire.

Inês Santos
Suit Y/Project
Shirt Lemaire
Neckerchief Acne Studios
Inês Santos
Tank Top Louis Gabriel Nouchi
Skirt Stylist’s Own
Pants Martine Rose
Gloves Ernest W. Baker
Boots Eytys
Inês Santos
Tank Top Louis Gabriel Nouchi
Inês Santos
Tank Top Louis Gabriel Nouchi
Skirt Stylist’s Own
Pants Martine Rose
Gloves Ernest W. Baker
Boots Eytys
Mateus Ribeiro
Shirt Prada
Tie Ernest W. Baker
Mateus Ribeiro
Biker Stylist’s Own
Shirt Our Legacy
Neckerchief Acne Studios
Pants Alpinestars
Gloves Ernest W. Baker
Mateus Ribeiro
Tank Top Louis Gabriel Nouchi
Skirt Stylist’s Own
Pants Martine Rose
Gloves Ernest W. Baker
Boots Eytys
Mateus Ribeiro
Jumper 424
Shirt Our Legacy
Neckerchief Acne Studios
Hat Hurricane
Mateus Ribeiro
Shirt Prada
Tie Ernest W. Baker
Pants Stylist’s Own
Boots Eytys
Mateus Ribeiro
Jumper 424
Shirt Our Legacy
Neckerchief Acne Studios
Hat Hurricane
Skirt Comme des Garçons Homme Plus
Boots Marsell
Mateus Ribeiro
Shirt Prada
Tie Ernest W. Baker
Pants Stylist’s Own

Photographer Inês Santos – @inesgsantos
Stylist João Bengala
Creative Director TIMELESS CS
Producer Ariadna Iglesias
Hair Stylist KULTURA COMMUNITYPedro Branco and Monika Pereira-Mojsa
Makeup Artist Maria Luis
Model Mateus Ribeiro at Central Models, Uno Models

editorialsexclusiveMMSCENE STYLEPortfolio updates

DUNHILL

DUNHILL Fall Winter 2023.24 Collection