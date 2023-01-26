MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Undisclosed by Inês Santos

The handsome Mateus Ribeiro stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session titled Undisclosed captured by fashion photographer Inês Santos. In charge of styling was João Bengala, with creative direction from Timeless CS, and production by Ariadna Iglesias. Beauty is work of hair stylists Kultura Community (Pedro Branco and Monika Pereira-Mojsa), and makeup artist Maria Luis.

For the story Mateus (Central Models, Uno Models) is wearing selected pieces from Our Legacy, Acne Studios, Alpinestars, Ernest W. Baker, Louis Gabriel Nouchi, Martine Rose, Eytys, Prada, 424, Hurricane, Comme des Garçons Homme Plus, Marsell, Y/Project, and Lemaire.

Photographer Inês Santos – @inesgsantos

Stylist João Bengala

Creative Director TIMELESS CS

Producer Ariadna Iglesias

Hair Stylist KULTURA COMMUNITY – Pedro Branco and Monika Pereira-Mojsa

Makeup Artist Maria Luis

Model Mateus Ribeiro at Central Models, Uno Models