DUNHILL Fall Winter 2023.24 Collection

British luxury brand DUNHILL presented its Fall Winter 2023.24 Collection titled An Ode To Classicism, that celebrates the brand’s 130-year anniversary. The collection reimagines classic codes for today, and pays homage to the brand’s heritage. It highlights the house’s principles: innovation, functionality, British craft, materials, and makers. For the season Dunhill brings refined, elevated, and versatile pieces imbued with a discreet sense of English style.

To wear a dunhill suit today is to embody the values of the House. The appreciation of expert care, and craft that is invested in each piece. We have a responsibility to create collections that are not only beautiful but endure seasons and trends. – Laurent Malecaze

“Returning to this sentiment in a clear and direct way under the new strategic direction, AW23 offers a refined collection that remains contemporary, while not being led by trend. The building blocks of an elegant masculine wardrobe, created by our studio design team based in London.A new wave of beautifully made contemporary tailoring reflects our exacting standards. Forms and styling are understated, elevated by fabrication, fit and detail. With a studied approach to sourcing and inspiration focusing on British mills, fabrics and patterns, each piece is constructed with unmistakable expertise.” – form Dunhill