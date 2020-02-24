in Editorial, Exclusive, Icon Models, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Valentijn Haalebos by Edmund Lee

Photographer Edmund Lee and stylist Sasha Ivan team up for Shape Shift exclusive story

Valentijn Haalebos
Stripped jacket, shirt and pants Phyn Studio
socks Stylist’s own
shoes Leon Ng

The handsome Valentijn Haalebos at Icon Model Management stars in Shape Shift story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Edmund Lee. In charge of styling was Sasha Ivan, who for the session selected pieces from Malaysia’s top menswear labels Phyn Studio, Leon Ng, and Kit Woo. Hair styling and makeup are work of beauty artist Emmy Agung.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

This season, take it up a notch with dramatic oversized silhouettes, clean-cut Saville Row inspired tailoring to a modern take on the classic Victorian ruffles.

Discover more of the story below:


Valentijn Haalebos

Oversized shirt Kit Woo
Pants Leon Ng

Valentijn Haalebos

Ruffled shirt Leon Ng
Bomber jacket Kit Woo

Valentijn Haalebos

Shirt Phyn Studio
Shorts Leon Ng

Valentijn Haalebos

Ruffled shirt and knitted top Leon Ng

Valentijn Haalebos

Jacket, shirt and pants, Kit Woo

Photographer, Art Director: Edmund Lee – @edmundlcy
Stylist: Sasha Ivan – @sashaivanjournal
Hair & Makeup Artist: Emmy Agung
Model: Valentijn Haalebos at Icon Model Management

