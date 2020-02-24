MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Valentijn Haalebos by Edmund Lee

The handsome Valentijn Haalebos at Icon Model Management stars in Shape Shift story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Edmund Lee. In charge of styling was Sasha Ivan, who for the session selected pieces from Malaysia’s top menswear labels Phyn Studio, Leon Ng, and Kit Woo. Hair styling and makeup are work of beauty artist Emmy Agung.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
This season, take it up a notch with dramatic oversized silhouettes, clean-cut Saville Row inspired tailoring to a modern take on the classic Victorian ruffles.
Discover more of the story below:
Oversized shirt Kit Woo
Pants Leon Ng
Ruffled shirt Leon Ng
Bomber jacket Kit Woo
Shirt Phyn Studio
Shorts Leon Ng
Ruffled shirt and knitted top Leon Ng
Jacket, shirt and pants, Kit Woo
Photographer, Art Director: Edmund Lee – @edmundlcy
Stylist: Sasha Ivan – @sashaivanjournal
Hair & Makeup Artist: Emmy Agung
Model: Valentijn Haalebos at Icon Model Management