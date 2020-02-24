MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Valentijn Haalebos by Edmund Lee

The handsome Valentijn Haalebos at Icon Model Management stars in Shape Shift story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Edmund Lee. In charge of styling was Sasha Ivan, who for the session selected pieces from Malaysia’s top menswear labels Phyn Studio, Leon Ng, and Kit Woo. Hair styling and makeup are work of beauty artist Emmy Agung.

This season, take it up a notch with dramatic oversized silhouettes, clean-cut Saville Row inspired tailoring to a modern take on the classic Victorian ruffles.

Discover more of the story below:





Oversized shirt Kit Woo

Pants Leon Ng

Ruffled shirt Leon Ng

Bomber jacket Kit Woo

Shirt Phyn Studio

Shorts Leon Ng

Ruffled shirt and knitted top Leon Ng

Jacket, shirt and pants, Kit Woo

Photographer, Art Director: Edmund Lee – @edmundlcy

Stylist: Sasha Ivan – @sashaivanjournal

Hair & Makeup Artist: Emmy Agung

Model: Valentijn Haalebos at Icon Model Management