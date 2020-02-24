Michael B. Jordan and Quincy Front New BAPE x Coach Collection

© BAPE / © COACH

Michael B. Jordan and Quincy Brown are the stars of the latest BAPE® x Coach collaborative collection campaign. American house of leather and Japanese streetwear pioneer presented the capsule collection of leather goods and ready-to-wear, a fusion of the established codes of both brands.

The collection celebrates the unique attitudes of brands’ hometowns, New York City and Tokyo. Bold and playful, BAPE® x Coach channels the labelsʼ shared spirit of authentic self-expression and unexpected urban style.

This collaborative collection melds the sensibilities of both BAPE® and Coach across outerwear, ready-to-wear, footwear and leather goods. It features an interpretation of Coachʼs Signature pattern crossed with BAPE®ʼs Ape Head logo, rendered in camouflage, khaki and rainbow jacquard.

Stand-out pieces include a down puffer jacket in leather, BAPESTA™ sneakers (the shoe celebrates its 20th anniversary this year) and backpacks in Coachʼs Academy silhouette, all featuring the Ape Head Signature pattern.