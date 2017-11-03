MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Vito Basso by Guillaume Malheiro

By  |  Comments

Vito Basso

The handsome Vito Basso at Elite Paris stars in King Pause story exclusively captured for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Guillaume Malheiro. In charge of styling was Valeriane Venance, assisted by Louis Falala.

For the session Vito is wearing selected pieces from APC, Zara, Kenzo, Ray-Ban, Joseph, Acne Studios, Givenchy, Cheap Monday, Sandro, Clarks, and Etude Studio. Discover more of the story bellow:


Vito Basso

Coat: APC
Red weater cashmere: Joseph
Pants: Acne Studios
Beret: Vintage
Belt : Givenchy Vintage

Vito Basso

Suit: Givenchy
Belt : Givenchy Vintage
Shirt: Cheap Monday
Cap: Sandro
Boots: Clarks

Vito Basso

Silk Shirt: Acne Studios
Coat: Zara
Jeans: Etude Studio
Belt: Givenchy Vintage
Scarf: Acne Studios

Vito Basso

Coat: APC
Red weater cashmere: Joseph
Pants: Acne Studios
Beret: Vintage
Belt : Givenchy Vintage

Vito Basso

Joggers: Zara
Sweater: Kenzo
Glasses: Ray-Ban

Vito Basso

Silk Shirt: Acne Studios
Coat: Zara
Jeans: Etude Studio
Belt: Givenchy Vintage
Scarf: Acne Studios

Vito Basso

Suit: Givenchy
Belt : Givenchy Vintage
Shirt: Cheap Monday
Cap: Sandro
Boots: Clarks

Vito Basso

Coat: APC
Red weater cashmere: Joseph
Pants: Acne Studios
Beret: Vintage
Belt : Givenchy Vintage

Vito Basso

Joggers: Zara
Sweater: Kenzo
Glasses: Ray-Ban

Vito Basso

Coat: APC
Red weater cashmere: Joseph
Pants: Acne Studios
Beret: Vintage
Belt : Givenchy Vintage

Model: Vito Basso at Elite Paris Agency
Stylist: Valeriane Venance
Photographer: Guillaume Malheiro – www.guillaumemalheiro.com
Assistant Stylist Louis Falala
Le chat @Frisson.cat

We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Items