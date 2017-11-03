MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Vito Basso by Guillaume Malheiro
The handsome Vito Basso at Elite Paris stars in King Pause story exclusively captured for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Guillaume Malheiro. In charge of styling was Valeriane Venance, assisted by Louis Falala.
For the session Vito is wearing selected pieces from APC, Zara, Kenzo, Ray-Ban, Joseph, Acne Studios, Givenchy, Cheap Monday, Sandro, Clarks, and Etude Studio. Discover more of the story bellow:
Coat: APC
Red weater cashmere: Joseph
Pants: Acne Studios
Beret: Vintage
Belt : Givenchy Vintage
Suit: Givenchy
Belt : Givenchy Vintage
Shirt: Cheap Monday
Cap: Sandro
Boots: Clarks
Silk Shirt: Acne Studios
Coat: Zara
Jeans: Etude Studio
Belt: Givenchy Vintage
Scarf: Acne Studios
Coat: APC
Red weater cashmere: Joseph
Pants: Acne Studios
Beret: Vintage
Belt : Givenchy Vintage
Joggers: Zara
Sweater: Kenzo
Glasses: Ray-Ban
Silk Shirt: Acne Studios
Coat: Zara
Jeans: Etude Studio
Belt: Givenchy Vintage
Scarf: Acne Studios
Suit: Givenchy
Belt : Givenchy Vintage
Shirt: Cheap Monday
Cap: Sandro
Boots: Clarks
Coat: APC
Red weater cashmere: Joseph
Pants: Acne Studios
Beret: Vintage
Belt : Givenchy Vintage
Joggers: Zara
Sweater: Kenzo
Glasses: Ray-Ban
Coat: APC
Red weater cashmere: Joseph
Pants: Acne Studios
Beret: Vintage
Belt : Givenchy Vintage
Model: Vito Basso at Elite Paris Agency
Stylist: Valeriane Venance
Photographer: Guillaume Malheiro – www.guillaumemalheiro.com
Assistant Stylist Louis Falala
Le chat @Frisson.cat
We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.