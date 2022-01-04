MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Wandering Playground by Marc Shelly

Fashion photographer Marc Shelly shares exclusively with MMSCENE STYLE STORIES his latest session featuring Hugh Mulligan (Malaki), Serge, and Ciaran. In charge of styling and art direction was AYA Studios. Nails by Tropical Popical.

For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Colin Burke, Bershka, Zara, Maison Margiela, Om Diva, Nanushka, Sease, Levi’s, Oliver Spencer, Dr. Martens, Vetements, H&M, Saint Laurent, Edge Only, Castanea Cashmere, Arket, Sunspel, Prada, Burberry, Our Legacy, Pearl Reddington, Tela, and Ann Demeulemeester.

Photographer: Marc Shelly – @marcashelly

Styling and Art Direction: AYA Studios

Models: Hugh Mulligan (Malaki), Serge, Ciaran

Nails: Tropical Popical