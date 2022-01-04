in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Wandering Playground by Marc Shelly

Discover our latest exclusive story featuring Hugh Mulligan, Serge and Ciaran

Marc Shelly
Jumper: Colin Burke

Fashion photographer Marc Shelly shares exclusively with MMSCENE STYLE STORIES his latest session featuring Hugh Mulligan (Malaki), Serge, and Ciaran. In charge of styling and art direction was AYA Studios. Nails by Tropical Popical.

For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Colin Burke, Bershka, Zara, Maison Margiela, Om Diva, Nanushka, Sease, Levi’s, Oliver Spencer, Dr. Martens, Vetements, H&M, Saint Laurent, Edge Only, Castanea Cashmere, Arket, Sunspel, Prada, Burberry, Our Legacy, Pearl Reddington, Tela, and Ann Demeulemeester.

Marc Shelly
Boots: Zara
Jumpsuit: Model’s Own
Coat: Vintage Army Coat
Marc Shelly
Jacket, Trousers: H&M
Polo: Saint Laurent
Boots: Zara
Marc Shelly
Coat: Maison Margiela
Vest: Om Diva
Jewellery: Model’s Own
Marc Shelly
Vest: Om Diva
Marc Shelly
Coat: Nanushka
Cashmere Rollneck: Sease
Boots: Zara
Jeans: Levi’s
Model 1
Coat: Nanushka
Jeans: Levi’s
Boots Zara
Model 2
Trench: Maison Margiela
Trousers: Oliver Spencer
Boots: DR. Martens
Model 3
Coat: Vetements
Jeans: Levi’s
Boots: Bershka
Rings: Edge Only
Coat: Vetements
Nails: Tropical Popical
Trench: Nanushka
Jeans: Levi’s
Boots: Bershka
Jumper: Castanea Cashmere
Model 1
Jumper: Castanea Cashmere
Jeans: Levi’s
Boots: Zara
Model 2
Polar Neck: Arket
Trousers: Oliver Spencer
Boots: Doc Martens
Model 3
Jumper: Zara
Jeans: Levi’s
Boots: Bershka
Model 1
Jumper: Castanea Cashmere
Jeans: Levi’s
Model 2&3
Tank Tops: Sunspel
Polar Neck: Prada
Jewellery: Model’s Own
Model 1
Trench Coat Vintage Burberry
Jeans: Levi’s
Model 2
Trench Coat Vintage Burberry
Trousers: Our Legacy
Jacket: Costume National
Jeans: Levi’s
Boots: Zara
Jewellery: Model’s Own
Model 1
Jacket: Tela
Model 2
Jumper: Pearl Reddington
Model 3
Jumper Ann Demeulemeester
Jumper: Pearl Reddington

Photographer: Marc Shelly – @marcashelly
Styling and Art Direction: AYA Studios
Models: Hugh Mulligan (Malaki), Serge, Ciaran
Nails: Tropical Popical

