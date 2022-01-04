MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Wandering Playground by Marc Shelly
Discover our latest exclusive story featuring Hugh Mulligan, Serge and Ciaran
Fashion photographer Marc Shelly shares exclusively with MMSCENE STYLE STORIES his latest session featuring Hugh Mulligan (Malaki), Serge, and Ciaran. In charge of styling and art direction was AYA Studios. Nails by Tropical Popical.
For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Colin Burke, Bershka, Zara, Maison Margiela, Om Diva, Nanushka, Sease, Levi’s, Oliver Spencer, Dr. Martens, Vetements, H&M, Saint Laurent, Edge Only, Castanea Cashmere, Arket, Sunspel, Prada, Burberry, Our Legacy, Pearl Reddington, Tela, and Ann Demeulemeester.