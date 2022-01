Actor and singer Timmy Xu (Xu Weizhou) stars in the cover story of Men’s Uno China Magazine‘s January 2022 edition lensed by fashion photographer Xu Xiaowei. In charge of styling was Tony Wen, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Zhang Jin. For the session Timmy is wearing selected pieces and accessories from top brands such as Bottega Veneta, Celine, JW Anderson, Rimowa, and Scotch&Soda to name a few.

Photography © Xu Xiaowei for Men’s Uno China, discover more at @mensunochina