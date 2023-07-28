MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Wild Side by Norbert Zsolyomi

The handsome Dominik at Wam Models poses for the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive feature titled Wild Side captured by fashion photographer Norbert Zsolyomi. In charge of styling was Mark Kiss, with beauty from hair stylist Laszló Pásztor, and makeup artist Zsófi Hajdú.

For the session Dominik is wearing selected pieces from Givenchy, Balenciaga, Mavoli, Koi, Eliou, Nile, Acne Studios, Dolce & Gabbana, Saint Laurent, Jil Sander, Asos, Versace, Le Gramme, Hatton Labs, Kissmark, MM6 Maison Margiela, Andreadamo, Calvin Klein, Buffalo, Karl Lagerfeld, Bikkembergs, G-Star, Skull & Bones, Diesel, and Prada.

Photographer: Norbert Zsolyomi – @zsolyomi

Stylist: Mark Kiss

Makeup Artist: Zsófi Hajdú

Hair Stylist : Laszló Pásztor

Model: Dominik at Wam Models

Studio: AS12 WorkRoom