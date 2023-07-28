in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Wild Side by Norbert Zsolyomi

Photographer Norbert Zsolyomi and stylist Mark Kiss team up for our latest exclusive story

Norbert Zsolyomi
Faux Leather t-shirt Kissmark / Earrings Nile

The handsome Dominik at Wam Models poses for the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive feature titled Wild Side captured by fashion photographer Norbert Zsolyomi. In charge of styling was Mark Kiss, with beauty from hair stylist Laszló Pásztor, and makeup artist Zsófi Hajdú.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the session Dominik is wearing selected pieces from Givenchy, Balenciaga, Mavoli, Koi, Eliou, Nile, Acne Studios, Dolce & Gabbana, Saint Laurent, Jil Sander, Asos, Versace, Le Gramme, Hatton Labs, Kissmark, MM6 Maison Margiela, Andreadamo, Calvin Klein, Buffalo, Karl Lagerfeld, Bikkembergs, G-Star, Skull & Bones, Diesel, and Prada.

Norbert Zsolyomi
Cape Givenchy Vintage / Leggings Balenciaga / Jockstrap Mavoli / Boots Koi / Necklace Eliou / Earrings Nile
Norbert Zsolyomi
Leather Jacket Acne Studios / Underwear Dolce & Gabbana / Boots Koi / Necklace Saint Laurent / Earrings Nile / Ring Jil Sander
Norbert Zsolyomi
Top Asos / Underwear Versace / Bracelets Le Gramme / Necklace Hatton Labs / Earrings Nile / Rings Jil Sander, Saint Laurent
MMSCENE
Trousers Kissmark / Boots MM6 Maison Magical / Earrings Nile / Neckalce Jil Sander
MMSCENE
West Andreadamo / Underwear Calvin Klein / Earrings Nile / Shoes Buffalo
MMSCENE
Jacket Karl Lagerfeld / Underwear Bikkembergs / Boots G-Star / Necklace Hatton Labs
MMSCENE
Harness Skull & Bones / Trousers Diesel / Bracelet Le Gramme / Necklace Saint Laurent / Earrings Nile
MMSCENE
Skirt Kissmark / Gloves Prada / Necklace Jil Sander / Earrings Nile
MMSCENE
Corset Kissmark / Necklace Hatton Labs / Ring Saint Laurent / Earrings Nile

Photographer: Norbert Zsolyomi – @zsolyomi
Stylist: Mark Kiss
Makeup Artist: Zsófi Hajdú
Hair Stylist : Laszló Pásztor
Model: Dominik at Wam Models
Studio: AS12 WorkRoom

editorialsexclusiveMMSCENE STYLEPortfolio updates

TOMBOGO

TOMBOGO Spring Summer 2024 Collection
PHIPPS

PHIPPS Fall Winter 2023 Collection