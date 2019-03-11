Wilfred Wong Channels Michael Jackson for Factory Fanzine XX Issue

Pin 204 Shares

The handsome Wilfred Wong stars in Call Me Michael story captured and styled by fashion photographer Baldovino Barani for Factory Fanzine‘s latest edition. For the session inspired by the iconic style of the King of Pop, Wilfred is wearing selected looks from Balmain, Givenchy, Chanel, Saint Laurent, Versace and Salvatore Ferragamo.

Wilfred is represented by New York Models, Wonderwall Milan, First London, and Mademoiselle Paris.





For more of Baldovino’s work log on to baldovinobarani.com