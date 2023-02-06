in Advertising Campaigns, Bruno Staub, Fendi, Menswear, Spring Summer 2023 Campaign, Videos

Decoration & Simplicity: FENDI Spring Summer 2023 Collection

Models Jordan Wong, Jurkuch Garang, Noel Engqvist and Seina Shigeda star in Fendi’s SS23 campaign

FENDI
©FENDI, Photography by Bruno Staub

Italian luxury brand FENDI presented its Spring Summer 2023 campaign lensed by fashion photographer Bruno Staub, with styling from Julian Ganio. In charge of set design was Tom Schneider, with casting direction from Piergiorgio Del Moro. Stars of the campaign are models Jordan Wong, Jurkuch Garang, Noel Engqvist, and Seina Shigeda. Video direction by Nico Vascellari.

It’s about a balance of decoration and simplicity. An ageless sense of freedom to play as we rediscover the luxury of free time. – Silvia Venturini Fendi, Artistic Director of Accessories and Menswear

FENDI
©FENDI, Photography by Bruno Staub
FENDI
©FENDI, Photography by Bruno Staub
Menswear
©FENDI, Photography by Bruno Staub
Menswear
©FENDI, Photography by Bruno Staub

ad campaignsMenswearSS23videos

Christian Rios

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: The Boys are Back in Town by Christian Rios
Calvin Klein

Troye Sivan & Nathan McGuire Model Calvin Klein Pride 2023 Looks