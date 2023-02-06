Decoration & Simplicity: FENDI Spring Summer 2023 Collection

Italian luxury brand FENDI presented its Spring Summer 2023 campaign lensed by fashion photographer Bruno Staub, with styling from Julian Ganio. In charge of set design was Tom Schneider, with casting direction from Piergiorgio Del Moro. Stars of the campaign are models Jordan Wong, Jurkuch Garang, Noel Engqvist, and Seina Shigeda. Video direction by Nico Vascellari.

It’s about a balance of decoration and simplicity. An ageless sense of freedom to play as we rediscover the luxury of free time. – Silvia Venturini Fendi, Artistic Director of Accessories and Menswear