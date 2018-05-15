MMSCENE PORTRAITS: William Hagg by Christoffer Sundqvist
Fresh face William Hagg at MP Stockholm stars in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session lensed by fashion photographer Christoffer Sundqvist. Grooming is work of beauty artist Elvira Berglund. For the story William is wearing selected looks from Zara.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
Discover more of the session below:
Model: William Hagg at MP Stockholm
Groomer: Elvira Berglund
Photographer: Christoffer Sundqvist – www.sundqvistchristoffer.com
We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.