Jal Bui & Jacardi Sykes Pose for WSJ. Magazine May 2022 Issue

Photographer Casper Kofi an stylist Jason Rider team up for the latest edition of WSJ. Magazine

Models Jal Bui at Next Models and Jacardi Sykes at Heroes Model Management star in It’s Time to Dress Like an NBA Star story captured by fashion photographer Casper Kofi for WSJ. Magazine‘s May 2022 edition. In charge of styling was Jason Rider, with set design from Noemi Bonazzi, and casting direction by Piergiorgio Del Moro. Beauty is work of hair stylist Tamara McNaughton, and makeup artist Dan Duran.

This article is featured in WSJ. Magazine’s May issue out now. Photography © Casper Kofi for WSJ. Magazine, read more at wsj.com

