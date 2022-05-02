FRESH FACE SPOTLIGHT: João Oliveira Lamartine

The handsome João Oliveira Lamartine at Two Management stars in our latest FRESH FACE SPOTLIGHT captured by fashion photographer Ori Paul Levi. João talks with MMSCENE about modeling, his personal style, favorite music, future plans, and more.

Read Q&A interview with the promising fresh face + see more of our exclusive portrait series below:

How were you discovered?

As a student i used to spend my summer working in a restaurant selling ice cream, and one day this lady spotted me and she signed me in her agency.

Was modeling something you always dreamed of doing?

I never thought about modeling even though i did a lot of commercial jobs as a kid.

How would you describe your personal style?

My style is mostly based on feeling comfortable in loose clothes and staying simple.

Describe to us your go to outfit.

I wish my go to outfit would only be my flip flops and swimming trunks to go to the beach, but most of the times a cool t-shirt, blacks jeans and my favourite Karl Kani shoes.

What is your favourite thing to do in your free time?

Depending on where i am, i like playing guitar, surfing, working out, party, cooking and being outside.

What’s on your playlist?

My favourite playlist include Lenny Kravitz, The Rolling Stones, Queen, Otis Redding, a bunch of music from the best era.

What are your future goals, dreams and plans?

I live my life day by day, taking opportunities, traveling and getting to know myself better every day but I’m sure one day, I’ll find something to focus on work on it and hopefully be able to live from that thing.

Photographer: Ori Paul Levi – @oriocreams

Model: João Oliveira Lamartine – @joao.lamartine