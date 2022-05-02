Maluma Models VERSACE Spring Summer 2022 Eyewear Collection

Luxury house VERSACE presented their Spring Summer 2022 Eyewear campaign featuring music superstar Maluma and top model, actress and author Emily Ratajkowski lensed by fashion photography duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. In charge of creative direction was Donatella Versace, with art direction from Ferdinando Verderi, and styling by Jacob K. Beauty is work of hair stylist Christian Restrepo, and makeup artist Cynthia Alvarez. The campaign captures bold and powerful style of the brand’s eyewear collection.

“First popularized by Biggie Smalls (alias of Christopher Wallace, otherwise known as the Notorious B.I.G.) in the mid-1990s, Medusa Biggie sunglasses fully live-up to their iconic status, as the golden hardware is reinterpreted across a range of contemporary frames. Acetate in bright neon or crisp white sits within the exciting, confident world of the main Versace Spring-Summer 2022 collection and runway show. The hardware showcases its versatility as it is worked into intricate optical styles and new oversized silhouettes.” – from Versace