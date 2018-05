Top model Xavier Buestel stars in Vieille Ville De Marrakech story captured by fashion photographer Sergi Pons for GQ Spain‘s latest edition. In charge of styling was Joana De La Fuente,with grooming from Monica Marmo. For the session Xavier is wearing selected pieces from the likes of Dries Van Noten, Hermes, Canali, Valentino, Saint Laurent, Lemaire, and Loewe among other.





