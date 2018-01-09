MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Yousef in Daydream by Irida Mete

By  |  Comments

Irida Mete

Daydream story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Irida Mete features the handsome Yousef at Wilhelmina Models. In charge of styling was Levi Sawyer, who for the session selected pieces from Paul Smith, Vivienne Westwood, Vans, Pucci, Balenciaga, Opening Ceremony, Levi’s, Lanvin, Givenchy, Carlos Campos, Converse, Kenzo, and Agi & Sam.

Discover more of the story bellow:


Irida Mete

top: Vintage Pucci
pants: Balenciaga
shoes: Opening Ceremony

Irida Mete

bell bottoms: Vintage Levi’s
scarf: Pucci
Earring: stylists own

Irida Mete

Vest: stylists own
trousers: Lanvin
shoes: Givenchy

Irida Mete

top: Vintage
silk pants: Carlos Campos
shoes: Converse
bag: stylists own

Irida Mete

shirt: Vivienne Westwood Anglomania
scarf: Kenzo
pants: Agi & Sam
shoes: Converse

Irida Mete

Striped shirt: Paul Smith
Orange blouse: stylists own
Trousers: Vivienne Westwood
sneakers: Vans

Irida Mete

top: Vintage Pucci
pants: Balenciaga
shoes: Opening Ceremony

Irida Mete

bell bottoms: Vintage Levi’s
scarf: Pucci
Earring: stylists own

Irida Mete

Vest: stylists own
trousers: Lanvin
shoes: Givenchy

Irida Mete

top: Vintage
silk pants: Carlos Campos
shoes: Converse
bag: stylists own

Irida Mete

shirt: Vivienne Westwood Anglomania
scarf: Kenzo
pants: Agi & Sam
shoes: Converse

Irida Mete

Striped shirt: Paul Smith
Orange blouse: stylists own
Trousers: Vivienne Westwood
sneakers: Vans

Irida Mete

bell bottoms: Vintage Levi’s
scarf: Pucci
Earring: stylists own

Irida Mete

top: Vintage
silk pants: Carlos Campos
shoes: Converse
bag: stylists own

Irida Mete

shirt: Vivienne Westwood Anglomania
scarf: Kenzo
pants: Agi & Sam
shoes: Converse

Model: Yousef at Wilhelmina Models
Stylist: Levi Sawyer
Photographer: Irida Mete – www.iridamete.com

We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Items