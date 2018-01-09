MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Yousef in Daydream by Irida Mete
Daydream story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Irida Mete features the handsome Yousef at Wilhelmina Models. In charge of styling was Levi Sawyer, who for the session selected pieces from Paul Smith, Vivienne Westwood, Vans, Pucci, Balenciaga, Opening Ceremony, Levi’s, Lanvin, Givenchy, Carlos Campos, Converse, Kenzo, and Agi & Sam.
top: Vintage Pucci
pants: Balenciaga
shoes: Opening Ceremony
bell bottoms: Vintage Levi’s
scarf: Pucci
Earring: stylists own
Vest: stylists own
trousers: Lanvin
shoes: Givenchy
top: Vintage
silk pants: Carlos Campos
shoes: Converse
bag: stylists own
shirt: Vivienne Westwood Anglomania
scarf: Kenzo
pants: Agi & Sam
shoes: Converse
Striped shirt: Paul Smith
Orange blouse: stylists own
Trousers: Vivienne Westwood
sneakers: Vans
Model: Yousef at Wilhelmina Models
Stylist: Levi Sawyer
Photographer: Irida Mete – www.iridamete.com
