Supermodel Clement Chabernaud teams up with Zhengyang Zhang for H&M Studio‘s Spring Summer 2018 menswear lookbook. H&M Studio SS18 collection will be presented at the upcoming Paris Fashion Week, continuing ‘see now, buy now’ format from last year.

“Both womenswear and menswear feature clean silhouettes with a relaxed vibe and have a touch of workwear influence. The menswear elevates classic pieces such as the tailored jacket, shirting and the crewneck jumper by playing around with silhouettes, colour and luxe fabrications.“





