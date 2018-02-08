Supermodels Star in the Cover Story of GQ Germany March 2018 Issue

Fashion photographer Giampaolo Sgura captured the cover story of GQ Germany‘s March 2018 edition featuring supermodels Ben Allen, Chad White, Garrett Neff, Miles McMillan, RJ King, Daisuke Ueda, Matthew Noszka, Alpha Dia, Michael Gandolfi, and Charlie Kennedy.

In charge of styling was Tobias Frericks, who for the Best Friend story selected looks from top brands such as Versace, Tod’s , Boss, Canali, Giorgio Armani, and Ermenegildo Zegna, among other. Beauty is work of hair stylist Peter Gray, and makeup artist Jessica Ortiz. Discover more of the session bellow:





Website: www.gq-magazin.de