Models Gleb at Elite Models, Tafa at Traffic Models, and Oriol Faus at Fifth Models star in the recent session lensed by fashion photographer Yoye Martin. In charge of styling was Carlos Marán, with production from BLEND BCN Showroom.





Photographer: Yoye Martin – @yoye_photographer

Stylist Carlos Marán – @the.yummy

Models Gleb at Elite Models, Tafa at Traffic Models, Oriol Faus at Fifth Models

Thanks BLEND BCN Showroom – @blendbcnshowroom