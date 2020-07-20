Time to Shine – The Rise of Men’s Diamond Jewelry

When you think about diamonds, the first thing that comes to mind is women’s jewelry. Although jewelry is conventionally a female domain, we’re now seeing men experimenting with it more than ever before. Just like wearing a bespoke suit is important to a man, so is the craving for some bling.

In recent years, the codes governing masculinity have been loosening up, and with this men’s jewelry has been growing more and more in popularity, and although the average man typically avoids wearing too much bling, limiting his jewelry pieces to a watch and maybe a wedding band, men are catching up to women when it comes to fashion.

The men’s jewelry market has made a big turn in the past few years, especially with a large influence coming from the entertainment industry. This way of perceiving jewelry has had an affect on men’s jewelry design, and lead to numerous brands introducing collections that can be worn by either men or women. However with this in mind, a large proportion of men still prefer pieces which are more robust, conservative pieces made out of darker/aged metal.

With celebrities and influencers embracing gender fluidity and male style icons getting increasingly adventurous, the role that jewelry plays in a man’s life is slowly changing, leading men to make unexpected jewelry choices and sport statement pieces embellished with a variety of precious stones.

The world of hip-hop has further cemented the diamond’s status as a style signifier . Heavy gold chains and bracelets, medallions, rings, earrings, mouth grills and tooth caps in precious metals and stones have become mainstream.

Hip-hop artists have been experimenting with traditionally feminine jewelry pieces like pearls, layered single-strand diamond necklaces, and diamond encrusted rings and earrings.

A watch will always look well with any outfit, but a man will look even more stylish when pairing it with a necklace, bracelet or ring. The designs usually can be divided into two categories: The classic/simplistic and the edgy contemporary. Of course, most men want more low-key pieces, while there is also a growing demand of bold statement pieces, big chains, bracelets, medallions and diamond rings.

The popular trends

Rings

Rings are the number 1 men’s jewelry piece around the world, generating one-third of the men’s jewelry sales and almost two-thirds of the industry growth. For the longest time, men wore jewelry as a symbolic and sentimental gesture. It tells of a man’s commitment to his partner, and is the perennial finger jewelry that is expected to stand the test of time.

The male engagement ring is becoming the number 1 trend in men’s jewelry in 2020. According to a recent report by global fashion search platform Lyst , web searches are up 66 percent since last year. This year saw a number of men, including some of our favorite celebrities like Johnny Depp and Michael Buble and Ed Sheeran showing off their engaged status to the world with a ring of their own.

There are possibly as many diamond ring choices for men as there are for women. When it comes to ring designs these days, simplicity no longer applies. From 1/2 to 2-carat diamond rings, this statement piece will definitely turn heads.

Necklaces

Nowadays, men love to wear necklaces with diamond stud pendants and chains. They can opt for gold, silver and platinum chains with pendants adorned with diamonds and in the shape of a cross, coin or anything they desire, like the first letter of their name or of a symbol that is meaningful to them. A popular alternative is to buy loose diamonds to have complete control over the design of the necklace. With a little research and know how about diamonds, any man will sure to find a statement piece within his liking.

Bracelets

In the past, silver or gold chain link bracelets were the popular gentleman’s choice. These bracelets have undergone a slight makeover over the years, and now feature a simple design and may now be adorned with various stones. While you may have already invested in a stylish watch to adorn your wrists with, a slim cuff would look great paired with your watch and will elevate the look. Diamond bracelets made of gold or platinum are very stylish and appropriate for any event.

Diamond Watches

A diamond watch is a perfect way to treat yourself without throwing away your hard-earned cash. As much an investment piece as an accessory, a watch is something you’ll wear for years to come. From the full-on, all-diamond watches to the diamond-accented timepieces men have learned to appreciate diamond watches, not only for their investment value but also due to the craftsmanship that go with them. Most of men’s watches have one to four diamonds to indicate every quarter of an hour while others have diamonds along the band line. Although men’s jewelry is no longer limited to watches, this is still a status symbol accessory that has stood the test of time.

Earrings

Men’s earrings have a history of being a fundamental part of men’s fashion. However, men’s earrings were not always as popular as what they have become now. The latest trend is not a new one at all. Popularized by George Michael in the 80’s and almost every major celebrity in the 90’s, the single dangly earring is back in fashion again. Nothing quite says self-expression like a man’s earring, one-sided and off-balance, it is less of a fashion trend and more an style statement.

Cufflinks

Cufflinks might be traditionally associated with men’s semiformal evening wear, but the versatile staple pieces can fill a surprising range of wardrobe roles. As long as you’ve got a long-sleeved shirt with the requisite holes in the cuff, you can work cufflinks into just about any outfit. Invest in a set that will make every dressy occasion feel as sophisticated as possible. These simple accessories can be statement-making, especially when designed with precious stones for a contemporary twist.

It’s an exciting time to invest in men’s jewelry. Men are becoming more and more fashion conscious and open to the idea of wearing diamonds. That sentiment has been reflected in recent fashion seasons, making men’s fine jewelry a fixture of any stylish man’s wardrobe.

Images from LONDON FASHION WEEK MEN’S STREET STYLE by Ollie Thompson – See the full story here