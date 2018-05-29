Zachary Quinto Stars in Essential Homme June 2018 Cover Story

By  |  Comments
Share
Tweet
Pin

Zachary Quinto

Actor Zachary Quinto takes the cover story of Essential Homme‘s June 2018 edition captured by fashion photographer Kevin Sinclair. In charge of styling was Joseph Episcopo, with creative direction from Terry Lu, and grooming by Joanna Pensinger Ford.

For Master Class story Zachary is wearing selected pieces from the likes of Boss, Hermes, Prada, Calvin Klein 205W39NYC, and Dior Homme among other. Discover more of the session below:


Zachary Quinto

Zachary Quinto

Zachary Quinto

Zachary Quinto

Zachary Quinto

Zachary Quinto

Zachary Quinto

Zachary Quinto

Zachary Quinto

For more of Kevin’s work visit www.kevinsinclairphotography.com

Related Items
DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Newsletter
Be the first to get latest updates and exclusive content straight to your email inbox.
Stay Updated
close-link

DON’T MISS OUT!

Be the first to get latest updates and exclusive content straight to your email inbox.!
SUBSCRIBE
close-link