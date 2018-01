ELLE Magazine India enlists Zayn Malik to star on the cover of their February 2018 edition captured by fashion photographer Ricardo Abrahao. In charge of styling was Jason Rembert, with grooming from Larry King at Streeters, and tattoos by Megan Massacre at Studio Grit and Glory. For the cover Zayn is wearing Tommy Hilfiger. Fashion editor Rahul Vijay. Zayn is represented by Purple Entertainment.