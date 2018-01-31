LOOKBOOK: Band of Outsiders Fall Winter 2018 Collection

Band of Outsiders presented Fall Winter 2018 collection lookbook captured by fashion photographer Jai Odell and styled by Gary Armstrong. Inspired by the idyllic winter-sport holiday, the collection consists of a complete wardrobe for tongue-in-cheek everyday life.

As an ode to the great snowy mountains, this season’s main colours were named after iconic ski-resorts around the world; such as Verbier Grey, Aspen White, Telluride Red and Zermatt Beige. Print names allude to winter high life, like the Baring Polar Bear, the Band Skier, the Mountain Runner, The Alpine Crosser, The Ridge Runner and the Jaeger Blizzard. Classic pinstripe gets twisted and turned in the Slope print, also found in Band’s newest collaboration, with Stutterheim, on their iconic raincoats. It returns as a gentle background to Band’s seasonal printed skiers. A variety of lush materials fit for winter are present in this collection, with a big focus on outerwear and high quality wool knitwear, on which Band collaborated with The Woolmark Company and their sourcing tool ‘The Wool Lab’, featuring some of the best Merino wool yarns in the world. The unique teddy bear coat from FW17 makes a booming come back, in polar bear white this time, with a red and blue belt for contrast. Indoor winter times are enjoyed Band-style too, with the introduction of comfy pyjamas. Shearling coats are another first, as well as some great wool accessories like beanies and scarves. Printed and embellished denim and corduroy trousers match the warm, wool tops and coats perfectly. Per Band staple, the tailoring is nonchalant, with Band’s now renowned jackets and ‘formal tracksuits’, redesigned for daily wear. The Band bomber reappears in new prints, and in versions with this season’s polar bear or nostalgic Alpine inspired Band logo on the back. – from the brand

Discover the runway imagery on designscene.net

See more after the jump: