Zayn Malik Covers Interview Germany March 2018 Issue

Zayn Malik takes the cover of Interview Germany‘s March 2018 edition captured by fashion photographer Bruno Staub. In charge of styling was Jason Rembert, with grooming from Joanna Simkin at The Wall Group. For the cover Zayn is wearing Louis Vuitton.

“My capsule collection for Versace was a one off thing, I was just trying to establish myself as somebody who is interested in fashion. And hopefully in the coming future I get to do my own line which is just the Zayn line.” – Zayn for Interview Germany.



