Discover FENDI Summer 2023 Capsule Collection

Fashion house FENDI unveiled its Summer 2023 Menswear Capsule Collection with a campaign starring model Abas Abdirazaq and Nathaniel Ortiz lensed by photographer Bruno Staub. In charge of styling was Julian Ganio, with casting direction by Piergiorgio Del Moro. Beauty is work of hair stylist Ramona Eschbach, and makeup artist Samia Mohsein. The collection was inspired by the zodiac sign print from the brand’s Spring Summer 1990 Collection. It brings relaxed silhouettes and the laid-back spirit. Cool tones mirror the season’s ease.