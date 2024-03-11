Sporty Styles by Bruno Staub for WSJ. Magazine

Fashion photographer Bruno Staub captured In Living Color story featuring models Yan Li at AMR Agency, and Ethan Charalambides at Heroes Model Management for WSJ. Magazine‘s Spring 2024 Men’s Fashion Issue. In charge of styling was Jason Rider, with set design from Ian Salter, and production by Casa Projects. Beauty is work of hair stylist Matt Benns, and makeup artist Kuma. For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Dior Men, Hermès, Birkenstock, Lii Studio, Rick Owens, Fendi Mens, Dolce & Gabbana, Celine Homme by Hedi Slimane, Canali, Christian Louboutin, Ferragamo, Prada, Burberry, Balenciaga, Marant, Willy Chavarria, Bottega Veneta, and Zegna.

The WSJ. Magazine’s story breaks away from the monotony of winter attire, embracing a sporty yet elegant aesthetic for the spring season. It champions the idea of mixing sporty separates with lively colors, redefining traditional notions of menswear. Key looks highlighted include a sophisticated ensemble of a classic polo and shorts, elevated by strategic layering, and the introduction of unexpected textures and lengths to add depth to an outfit.

The editorial also explores the concept of relaxation and ease through fashion, with outfits featuring loose, luxurious leather and ultra-relaxed trousers, suggesting a serene and zen-like approach to dressing. Traditional sporting pieces are reimagined, encouraging readers to embrace innovation in their wardrobe. Another suggestion is the pairing of a utilitarian sweatshirt with a skirt, challenging conventional gender norms and advocating for a more fluid expression of style. The story is celebration of the transformative power of fashion, inviting men to experiment with pared-down shapes and sophisticated materials, thereby entering in a new era of menswear that is both elegant and boundary-pushing.

Photography © Bruno Staub for WSJ. Magazine – read more at wsj.com