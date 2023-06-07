Zhang Zhehua Covers Men’s Uno Young! China June 2023 Issue

Actor and comedian Zhang Zhehua takes the cover story of Men’s Uno Young! China Magazine‘s June 2023 edition lensed by fashion photographer Han Xinlu. In charge of styling was Liuyan Jia, with beauty from hair stylist Xiao Tian, and makeup artist Rui. For the session Zhang Zhehua is wearing selected pieces from Golden Goose, We11done, Valentino, Prada, Burberry, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, Celine, Simone Rocha, and Christian Louboutin.

Photography © Han Xinlu for Men’s Uno Young! China