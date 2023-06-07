Discover ZARA SUMMER GETAWAY Capsule Collection

Fashion house ZARA presented its Summer Getaway limited edition capsule collection with a campaign starring models Duncan Yair, Feranmi Ajetomobi, Habib Masovic, and Hedi Ben Tekaya captured by fashion photographer Harrison Boyce. In charge of set design was David De Quevedo. Grooming is work of beauty artist Matt Mulhall. The collection includes distinctive summer clothing in brilliant free-spited motifs, featuring easy-wearing twists on lightweight jackets and comfortable knit sets with bright surrealistic prints and eye-catching patterns.