Supermodel Zhao Lei teams up with fashion photographer Dino Busch for the cover story of Glass Men Magazine‘s Spring 2018 Timeless edition. Styling is work of Anson Lau, with makeup from beauty artist Sherwin Liu, and hair styling by Song.

For the session Zhao is wearing selected looks from top brands such as Gucci, Dior Homme, Ermenegildo Zegna, Salvatore Ferragamo, Balenciaga, Boss, and Alexander McQueen.