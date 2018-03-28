MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Sean Grace by Pongsathon Sangchanrung

Sean Grace

The handsome Sean Grace at APM Models New York stars in Off to the Plains story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Pongsathon Sangchanrung. In charge of styling was Gift Chuleephon, who for the session selected looks from top brands such as Ralph Lauren, Givenchy, Clarks, Fila, Topman, Giorgio Armani, Hugo Boss, and Michael Kors.

Beauty is work of hair stylist Rena Kobayashi, and makeup artist Prat Srinak. Discover more of the story below:


Sean Grace

Jacket: Ralph Lauren
Shorts: Givenchy
Boots: Clarks

Sean Grace

Jacket: FILA
Windbreaker Jacket: Topman

Sean Grace

Shirt: Giorgio Armani
Pants: Hugo Boss
Boots: Clarks

Sean Grace

Jacket : FILA
Windbreaker Jacket : Topman

Sean Grace

Turtle neck shirt : Hugo Boss
Top : Calvin Klein
Shorts : Givenchy
Boots : Clarks

Sean Grace

Shirt : Giorgio Armani
Pants : Hugo Boss
Boots : Clarks

Sean Grace

Pants : Hugo Boss
Boots : Clarks

Sean Grace

Sean Grace

Shirt : Giorgio Armani
Pants : Hugo Boss
Boots : Clarks

Sean Grace

Sean Grace

Shirt : Calvin Klein
Blazer : Michael Kors
Shorts : Givenchy
Boots : Clarks

Sean Grace

Turtle neck shirt : Hugo Boss
Shirt : Ralph Lauren

Sean Grace

Shirt : Calvin Klein
Blazer : Michael Kors

Sean Grace

Jacket : FILA
Windbreaker Jacket : Topman
Pants : Hugo Boss
Boots : Clarks

Model: Sean Grace at APM Models New York
Hair Stylist: Rena Kobayashi
Makeup Artist: Prat Srinak
Stylist: Gift Chuleephon
Photographer: Pongsathon Sangchanrung – @icepongphoto

