MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Sean Grace by Pongsathon Sangchanrung
The handsome Sean Grace at APM Models New York stars in Off to the Plains story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Pongsathon Sangchanrung. In charge of styling was Gift Chuleephon, who for the session selected looks from top brands such as Ralph Lauren, Givenchy, Clarks, Fila, Topman, Giorgio Armani, Hugo Boss, and Michael Kors.
Beauty is work of hair stylist Rena Kobayashi, and makeup artist Prat Srinak. Discover more of the story below:
Jacket: Ralph Lauren
Shorts: Givenchy
Boots: Clarks
Jacket: FILA
Windbreaker Jacket: Topman
Shirt: Giorgio Armani
Pants: Hugo Boss
Boots: Clarks
Jacket : FILA
Windbreaker Jacket : Topman
Turtle neck shirt : Hugo Boss
Top : Calvin Klein
Shorts : Givenchy
Boots : Clarks
Shirt : Giorgio Armani
Pants : Hugo Boss
Boots : Clarks
Pants : Hugo Boss
Boots : Clarks
Shirt : Giorgio Armani
Pants : Hugo Boss
Boots : Clarks
Shirt : Calvin Klein
Blazer : Michael Kors
Shorts : Givenchy
Boots : Clarks
Turtle neck shirt : Hugo Boss
Shirt : Ralph Lauren
Shirt : Calvin Klein
Blazer : Michael Kors
Jacket : FILA
Windbreaker Jacket : Topman
Pants : Hugo Boss
Boots : Clarks
Model: Sean Grace at APM Models New York
Hair Stylist: Rena Kobayashi
Makeup Artist: Prat Srinak
Stylist: Gift Chuleephon
Photographer: Pongsathon Sangchanrung – @icepongphoto
