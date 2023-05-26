Zhu Yilong Covers Harper’s BAZAAR China June 2023 Issue

Actor Zhu Yilong takes the cover story of Harper’s BAZAAR China Magazine‘s June 2023 edition lensed by fashion photographer Fan Xin. Chinese actor gained widespread recognition and popularity for his role as Shen Wei in the popular Chinese drama series “Guardian” (also known as “Zhen Hun” or “The Untamed“) in 2018. The series was adapted from a popular web novel and became a huge success, propelling Zhu Yilong to stardom. Yilong has since appeared in several television dramas and films, showcasing his acting skills and versatility. Some of his notable works include “Gentleman” (2018), “The Rhapsody of a Summer Dream” (2020), “Imperfect Love” (2021), “Only the River Flows” (2023). Yilong has garnered a significant fan following in China and internationally, and he is admired for his good looks, talent, and dedication to his craft.

Photography © Fan Xin for Harper’s Bazaar China