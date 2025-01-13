Prada Teams with Benedict Cumberbatch for Re-Nylon

Prada takes a bold step in reshaping the fashion industry with its 2025 Re-Nylon Collection, transforming discarded plastic waste into high-quality regenerated nylon. This forward-thinking initiative reinforces Prada’s position as a trailblazer in sustainable luxury, combining eco-conscious innovation with its iconic design ethos.

In a compelling collaboration with National Geographic CreativeWorks, Prada presents its third documentary series exploring the Re-Nylon journey. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Sadie Sink, and SEA BEYOND ambassadors Valentina Gottlieb and Giovanni Chimienti, the films explore the global plastic crisis. Through their storytelling, the series highlights Prada’s revolutionary approach to tackling marine pollution while reimagining the future of luxury fashion.

Central to the collection is Econyl, a cutting-edge regenerated material crafted from recycled plastic. This innovative fabric not only reduces the brand’s environmental footprint but also sets new standards for sustainable production in the luxury market. Prada’s commitment to circularity signals a shift in how the industry approaches material sourcing and waste reduction.

The Re-Nylon Collection offers 191 meticulously curated pieces, ranging from practical accessories to standout wardrobe staples. Iconic designs such as the Re-Nylon bucket hat, Saffiano leather backpack, and sleek duffle bag showcase Prada’s signature minimalist style. For a modern twist, select pieces in vibrant “Bottle Green” and “Aviator Blue” add a fresh energy into the collection’s classic palette.

This collection reflects more than just sustainable design, it embodies Prada’s vision for a responsible future in luxury. By crafting stylish yet eco-friendly pieces, Prada caters to a growing audience of consumers who value both fashion and environmental impact. It’s a collection that speaks to a new era, where style and sustainability are inextricably linked.

With the Re-Nylon Collection, Prada redefines the possibilities of luxury fashion. It challenges the industry to prioritize sustainability without sacrificing design or quality, proving that true innovation lies in protecting the planet while continuing to inspire through style.