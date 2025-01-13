in Nike, Sneakers

St. Louis Inspiration for Jordan Tatum 3

A Modern Sneaker with Meaningful Details

© NIKE

Jordan Brand and Jayson Tatum reveal the Jordan Tatum 3 “St. Louis,” a sneaker honoring the NBA star’s hometown. The iconic 314 area code on the heel pull tab reflects St. Louis pride, while the design offers a modern, dynamic aesthetic.

The Jordan Tatum 3 “St. Louis” features a polished color scheme of mixed greys and platinum. The upper integrates various textures, with a paisley print adding understated detail. Black and grey canvas elements improve its sleek, adaptable style, making it equally suited for both on-court performance and everyday wear.

© NIKE
© NIKE

Touches of red and white add bold contrast, while Tatum’s No. 0 jersey number and JT insignias give the sneaker a personal touch. The iconic Jumpman logo reinforces its place in the esteemed Jordan Brand collection. These thoughtful details celebrate Tatum’s journey in basketball and his deep connection to St. Louis.

© NIKE

While visually striking, the sneaker is also built for performance. Engineered for athletes, the shoe delivers the support and durability needed during high-intensity play. Its combination of style and functionality makes it a versatile choice for athletes and sneaker enthusiasts alike.

© NIKE

Jordan Brand will release the Jordan Tatum 3 “St. Louis” in Spring 2025 for $125. Nike and select retailers will carry the sneaker, which will likely resonate with basketball and fashion fans, making it a meaningful addition to any collection.

© NIKE

Name: Jordan Tatum 3 “St. Louis”
Colorway: Particle Grey/Dark Smoke Grey-Smoke Grey-Platinum Tint
SKU: HV5911-002
MSRP: $125 USD
Release Date: Spring 2025
Available At: Nike SNKRS and select retailers

