St. Louis Inspiration for Jordan Tatum 3

Jordan Brand and Jayson Tatum reveal the Jordan Tatum 3 “St. Louis,” a sneaker honoring the NBA star’s hometown. The iconic 314 area code on the heel pull tab reflects St. Louis pride, while the design offers a modern, dynamic aesthetic.

The Jordan Tatum 3 “St. Louis” features a polished color scheme of mixed greys and platinum. The upper integrates various textures, with a paisley print adding understated detail. Black and grey canvas elements improve its sleek, adaptable style, making it equally suited for both on-court performance and everyday wear.

Touches of red and white add bold contrast, while Tatum’s No. 0 jersey number and JT insignias give the sneaker a personal touch. The iconic Jumpman logo reinforces its place in the esteemed Jordan Brand collection. These thoughtful details celebrate Tatum’s journey in basketball and his deep connection to St. Louis.

While visually striking, the sneaker is also built for performance. Engineered for athletes, the shoe delivers the support and durability needed during high-intensity play. Its combination of style and functionality makes it a versatile choice for athletes and sneaker enthusiasts alike.

Jordan Brand will release the Jordan Tatum 3 “St. Louis” in Spring 2025 for $125. Nike and select retailers will carry the sneaker, which will likely resonate with basketball and fashion fans, making it a meaningful addition to any collection.

Name: Jordan Tatum 3 “St. Louis”

Colorway: Particle Grey/Dark Smoke Grey-Smoke Grey-Platinum Tint

SKU: HV5911-002

MSRP: $125 USD

Release Date: Spring 2025

Available At: Nike SNKRS and select retailers