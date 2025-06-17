Burberry announces Seungmin, the main vocalist of Stray Kids, as its latest global ambassador. The appointment introduces a new phase in the artist’s career, where his role in fashion grows alongside his music. Known for his performance style and instinctive sense of direction, Seungmin brings his own clarity to the ongoing development of Burberry’s identity.

As Chief Creative Officer Daniel Lee continues to shape the brand’s image, this new collaboration reflects a shared focus on individuality and direction. Lee expressed his excitement about working with Seungmin, describing the partnership as one rooted in shared energy and creativity. This move places Seungmin alongside other global figures who align with Burberry’s current trajectory.

Burberry continues to seek individuals who bring purpose to their creative choices, and Seungmin stands out for exactly that reason. His voice, stage presence, and consistency reflect the precision and intent that Burberry champions under Lee. Rather than follow trends, the brand gravitates toward talent that brings their own focus to the table.

Since Stray Kids debuted in 2018, the group has consistently shaped the direction of modern K-pop. Their work, built around self-production and sonic experimentation, has earned both critical attention and fan loyalty across global markets. Seungmin anchors this sound with his vocal control and presence, making him an essential part of the group’s distinct output.

The group’s accomplishments speak to their scale. In 2024, Stray Kids received the Billboard Music Award for Top Global K-pop Artist. They’ve placed six albums at No.1 on the Billboard 200, breaking records and marking their place in international pop. These achievements reflect a clear link between artistic direction and audience reach, something Burberry recognizes in Seungmin’s work.

Seungmin shared his thoughts on the partnership, calling it an honour and pointing to his connection with Burberry’s design identity. He described the brand as iconic and expressed enthusiasm about joining its next chapter. His response underscores the alignment between his personal aesthetic and Burberry’s current momentum.

This collaboration moves beyond visual alignment. It brings together two forces, one from music, one from fashion, both shaped by clarity and control. Burberry gains a global artist with a strong sense of self; Seungmin enters a platform that matches his direction with structure and scale.