G-Dragon and Jacob & Co. Reveal Limited-Edition Pendant

G-DRAGON and Jacob & Co. have introduced a new chapter in their creative collaboration with the release of the limited-edition Jacob & Co. x PEACEMINUSONE pendant. Designed around G-DRAGON’s visual universe and personal philosophy, the pendant builds on the ongoing dialogue between the artist and the jewelry house. Rooted in themes of expression and evolution, the piece offers a wearable form of G-DRAGON’s creative language through two distinct editions.

At the center of the design sits the daisy, an emblem closely tied to PEACEMINUSONE. This familiar symbol takes on new dimension in pendant form, offering a refined interpretation that reflects G-DRAGON’s fluid approach to style and identity. The pendant follows earlier collaborations between the two, including a lapel pin version of the daisy and a custom Astronomia Solar timepiece created specifically for the artist.

Jacob & Co. crafted the pendant in two collectible versions. The Yellow Sapphires edition, priced at $1,200 USD, features a 1.7cm daisy rendered in 925 sterling silver. Yellow sapphires sit in 18k yellow gold alongside green tsavorites, suspended from a 20-inch sterling silver paperclip chain with an optional 18-inch loop.

The Yellow Diamond with Pavé edition offers a more complex design at $11,000 USD. It measures 1.8cm across and uses 18k white gold as its base. The center features a vivid yellow diamond surrounded by 110 pavé-set white diamonds and four tsavorites. This version comes with a white gold paperclip chain and includes the same adjustable loop length.

Both editions arrive in custom co-branded boxes with certificates of authenticity, reinforcing their limited nature. These pieces function as both personal accessories and rare collector items linked to G-DRAGON’s artistic output.

This latest release continues a long-standing creative partnership. Over the years, G-DRAGON has collaborated closely with Jacob & Co., bringing his aesthetics into dialogue with the brand’s approach to design. From the original daisy pin to his custom watch, each project has reflected a shared interest in pushing creative boundaries through material and form.

“G-DRAGON has always stood for fearless creativity,” said Jacob Arabo, founder of Jacob & Co. “This pendant is more than jewelry. It’s a wearable piece of his vision, crafted with the precision and passion that define everything we do.”

G-DRAGON echoed that sentiment, speaking to the piece’s personal meaning. “My collaboration with Jacob & Co. celebrates the importance of creative expression and individuality, allowing me to tell my story through their iconic jewelry,” he said. “This pendant is a reflection of my world, where contrast creates harmony, and imperfection becomes beauty. I hope it inspires people to express themselves freely, without limits.”