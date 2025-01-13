Willy Chavarria Redefines Self-Expression with Latino Fan Club

Willy Chavarria has unveiled an exclusive 2025 calendar and ready-to-wear capsule collection in collaboration with the iconic gay porn studio, Latino Fan Club. This bold new partnership debuts at Dover Street Market New York and Los Angeles, championing freedom of expression and cultural identity in response to ongoing attacks on queer culture.

Both Chavarria and Latino Fan Club are known for spotlighting the beauty of everyday people, rooted in the streets of New York City and beyond. The collaboration highlights the importance of self-expression and validation of queer identities, reflecting their shared commitment to authenticity and community.

The capsule collection features a range of pieces, including t-shirts, sweatshirts, shorts, socks, a baseball cap, and underwear. Accompanying the collection is the limited-edition 2025 DIRTY WILLY UNDERWEAR calendar, offering a playful nod to vintage porn magazines.

In addition to the capsule, the DIRTY WILLY UNDERWEAR line will also be available at Dover Street Market. This includes tank tops, boxers, briefs, and jockstraps, along with the DIRTY WILLY Zine, a raw and provocative collection of images by photographer Marco Ovando, remastered by Jess Cuevas.

The collection and accompanying items will be available at pop-up activations throughout January at Dover Street Market locations in New York and Los Angeles, and online at WillyChavarria.com. The capsule is expected to sell out quickly, making this a must-have for fans of Chavarria’s unapologetically bold designs.

This collaboration underscores the power of fashion as a medium for self-expression, celebrating queer culture with unapologetic confidence and creativity.