Rhode taps Babygirl star Harris Dickinson to front the launch of its newest skincare product, the Glazing Mist. Known for his sharp performances and understated screen presence, Dickinson becomes the first male model to represent the brand. Until now, Rhode has built its visual language almost exclusively around its founder, Hailey Bieber. With Dickinson stepping into the spotlight, the brand opens up a new direction while holding steady to its core ideas.

Dickinson appears in the campaign with pared-down styling and neutral tones. The visuals feel consistent with Rhode’s identity, clean, clear, and product-first, but his presence shifts the energy. Instead of resting solely on the founder’s image, the campaign expands the brand’s visual narrative. Rhode’s choice signals intent: the brand isn’t just building products; it’s building a platform that speaks to a broader audience, across gender and identity.

This move doesn’t feel like a one-off. Dickinson’s inclusion represents a long-term shift in how Rhode defines itself. Until now, the brand’s communication leaned heavily on Hailey Bieber’s personal aesthetic. The Glazing Mist campaign introduces a sense of range, not only in who the brand represents but in how it presents itself. Dickinson’s performance adds weight without taking up space. He fits naturally into the brand’s visual rhythm, keeping the focus on the product while extending the reach of the message.

Dickinson’s presence gives the launch added dimension. His casting allows Rhode to speak to an audience that’s already curious but may not have seen themselves reflected in the brand until now.

In stepping into Rhode’s first male-led campaign, Harris Dickinson deepens the visual language. Rhode may have started with one face, but with this launch, it begins to build a more expansive one.