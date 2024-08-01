For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES photographer duo Sallyhateswing captures models Aza, Lele, Adam, Nathan & Lukmon. In charge of styling is the duo Dicker and Dane, with makeup by Claudine Nemeth. Robin Jones assists, with Gaullo as producer.

For this session, the models are wearing selected pieces from Hannah Lavery, Tshepiso Jewellery, Lukhanyo Mdingi, Nhlanhla Masemola, Gavin Rajah, and Crystal Birch.

Photo – Sallyhateswing @sallyhateswing

Styling – Dicker and Dane @dickeranddane

Makeup Artist – Claudine Nemeth @claudinethequeen

Assistant – Robin Jones @curatedbyrobin

Video – Ryan Tu @ryantucreative

Models – Lele @lelematanjana and Aza @aza.mhlana @sister.mgmt

Aadam @el_aadam @bossmodelsa

Nathan @nate_balie @topcomodels

Lukmon @lukfl3x @kultsouthafrica

Producer – Gaullo @gaullo @enterakku