MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Aza, Lele, Adam, Nathan & Lukmon by Sallyhateswing

Stylist duo Dicker and Dane team up with the photographer duo Sallyhateswing for our latest exclusive story

For the latest edition of  MMSCENE STYLE STORIES photographer duo Sallyhateswing captures models Aza, Lele, Adam, Nathan & Lukmon. In charge of styling is the duo Dicker and Dane, with makeup by Claudine Nemeth. Robin Jones assists, with Gaullo as producer. 

For this session, the models are wearing selected pieces from Hannah Lavery, Tshepiso Jewellery, Lukhanyo Mdingi, Nhlanhla Masemola, Gavin Rajah, and Crystal Birch.

full look HANNAH LAVERY / photography © Sallyhateswing for MMSCENE
All models wearing HANNAH LAVERY , TSHEPISO JEWELLERY / photography © Sallyhateswing for MMSCENE
All models wearing HANNAH LAVERY, TSHEPISO JEWELLERY / photography © Sallyhateswing for MMSCENE
Full look LUKHANYO MDINGI / photography © Sallyhateswing for MMSCENE
Full look NHLANHLA MASEMOLA / photography © Sallyhateswing for MMSCENE
Full look GAVIN RAJAH / photography © Sallyhateswing for MMSCENE
Full looks GAVIN RAJAH / photography © Sallyhateswing for MMSCENE
Full looks LUKHANYO MDINGI / photography © Sallyhateswing for MMSCENE
All models wearing NHLANHLA MASEMOLA, hats CRYSTAL BIRCH / photography © Sallyhateswing for MMSCENE
All models wearing NHLANHLA MASEMOLA, hats CRYSTAL BIRCH / photography © Sallyhateswing for MMSCENE
All models wearing NHLANHLA MASEMOLA, hats CRYSTAL BIRCH / photography © Sallyhateswing for MMSCENE
Full look NHLANHLA MASEMOLA / photography © Sallyhateswing for MMSCENE
Full looks NHLANHLA MASEMOLA / photography © Sallyhateswing for MMSCENE
Full looks LUKHANYO MDINGI / photography © Sallyhateswing for MMSCENE
Full look NHLANHLA MASEMOLA, hat CRYSTAL BIRCH / photography © Sallyhateswing for MMSCENE
All models wearing NHLANHLA MASEMOLA, hats CRYSTAL BIRCH / photography © Sallyhateswing for MMSCENE
hat CRYSTAL BIRCH / photography © Sallyhateswing for MMSCENE

Photo – Sallyhateswing @sallyhateswing
Styling – Dicker and Dane @dickeranddane 
Makeup Artist – Claudine Nemeth @claudinethequeen
Assistant – Robin Jones @curatedbyrobin 
Video – Ryan Tu @ryantucreative 
Models – Lele @lelematanjana  and Aza @aza.mhlana @sister.mgmt
Aadam @el_aadam @bossmodelsa
Nathan @nate_balie @topcomodels 
Lukmon @lukfl3x @kultsouthafrica
Producer – Gaullo @gaullo @enterakku

Written by Pavle Banovic

