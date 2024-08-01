Aza, Lele, Adam, Nathan & Lukmon by Sallyhateswing
For the latest edition of
photographer duo MMSCENE STYLE STORIES Sallyhateswing captures models Aza, Lele, Adam, Nathan & Lukmon. In charge of styling is the duo Dicker and Dane, with makeup by Claudine Nemeth. Robin Jones assists, with Gaullo as producer.
For this session, the models are wearing selected pieces from
Hannah Lavery, Tshepiso Jewellery, Lukhanyo Mdingi, Nhlanhla Masemola, Gavin Rajah, and Crystal Birch.
full look HANNAH LAVERY / photography © Sallyhateswing for MMSCENE
All models wearing HANNAH LAVERY , TSHEPISO JEWELLERY / photography © Sallyhateswing for MMSCENE
All models wearing HANNAH LAVERY, TSHEPISO JEWELLERY / photography © Sallyhateswing for MMSCENE
Full look LUKHANYO MDINGI / photography © Sallyhateswing for MMSCENE
Full look NHLANHLA MASEMOLA / photography © Sallyhateswing for MMSCENE
Full look GAVIN RAJAH / photography © Sallyhateswing for MMSCENE
Full looks GAVIN RAJAH / photography © Sallyhateswing for MMSCENE
Full looks LUKHANYO MDINGI / photography © Sallyhateswing for MMSCENE
All models wearing NHLANHLA MASEMOLA, hats CRYSTAL BIRCH / photography © Sallyhateswing for MMSCENE
All models wearing NHLANHLA MASEMOLA, hats CRYSTAL BIRCH / photography © Sallyhateswing for MMSCENE
All models wearing NHLANHLA MASEMOLA, hats CRYSTAL BIRCH / photography © Sallyhateswing for MMSCENE
Full look NHLANHLA MASEMOLA / photography © Sallyhateswing for MMSCENE
Full looks NHLANHLA MASEMOLA / photography © Sallyhateswing for MMSCENE
Full looks LUKHANYO MDINGI / photography © Sallyhateswing for MMSCENE
Full look NHLANHLA MASEMOLA, hat CRYSTAL BIRCH / photography © Sallyhateswing for MMSCENE
All models wearing NHLANHLA MASEMOLA, hats CRYSTAL BIRCH / photography © Sallyhateswing for MMSCENE
hat CRYSTAL BIRCH / photography © Sallyhateswing for MMSCENE
Photo – Sallyhateswing
@sallyhateswing
Styling – Dicker and Dane @dickeranddane
Makeup Artist – Claudine Nemeth @claudinethequeen
Assistant – Robin Jones @curatedbyrobin
Video – Ryan Tu @ryantucreative
Models – Lele @lelematanjana and Aza @aza.mhlana @sister.mgmt
Aadam @el_aadam @bossmodelsa
Nathan @nate_balie @topcomodels
Lukmon @lukfl3x @kultsouthafrica
Producer – Gaullo @gaullo @enterakku