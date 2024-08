Stefano Tomadini for MMSCENE Olympic Issue Digital Cover Story

Model Stefano Tomadini, from X-Ray Models, poses for MMSCENE Magazine‘s Olympic Issue Digital Cover Story, captured by photographer Joey Leo. Styling is done by Dimitris Belitsis, makeup is by Anna Bakatsaki and hair is by Enez Manav. Lighting assistant is Marios Valmas.

For this session, Stefano is wearing selected pieces from Modus Vivendi. Weights are from Barbell Studios by George Papacha.

Photography & Direction – Joey Leo @_joeyleo_

Lighting Assistant – Marios Valmas @mariosvalmas

Stylist – Dimitris Belitsis @dimitris_belitsis

Make up – Anna Bakatsaki @annabakatsaki

Hairstylist – Enez Manav @enez_m

Model – Stefano Tomadini @stefano_marshall97

Agency – X-Ray Models @xraymodels