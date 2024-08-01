Evan Mock Covers Vogue Man Philippines August 2024 Issue

American model, actor, and skateboarder Evan Mock takes the cover story of Vogue Man Philippines Magazine‘s August 2024 edition lensed by fashion photographer Mason Rose. In charge of styling was Ayumi Perry, with creative direction from Briana Garrido. Grooming is work of beauty artist Luisa Duran.

Evan Mock has transitioned from the skate parks and ocean waves to the high fashion runways and acting studios. Initially gaining recognition in the sports of skating and surfing, he quickly made a name for himself in the fashion industry, featuring in major campaigns and walking for high fashion designers. His acting debut as Aki Menzies in “Gossip Girl” showcased his acting skills and also brought his unique style and persona to a broader audience.

Beyond his visual transformations, Mock has also expressed a deepening of his personal insights and maturity while retaining a youthful spirit. His current hairstyle, featuring a rattail, signifies a departure from his previous iconic looks, highlighting his willingness to embrace change and experiment with his appearance.

Alongside this physical transformation, Mock is venturing into new professional territories, set to star in Marked Men, a film adaptation directed by Nick Cassavetes. In the film, he plays Jet Teller, a multifaceted modern-day rockstar, a role Mock feels a profound connection with, owing to its structured nature and the depth it adds to his acting career.

His life between Hawai’i and New York offers him a balance of serene beach life and busy city dynamics, enriching his personal and professional life. This bicoastal existence allows him to maintain connections and draw inspiration from both environments, influencing his creative expressions and lifestyle choices.

Balancing his life between the contrasting environments of Hawai’i and New York, Mock enjoys the familiarity of faces in both places, thriving in the starkly different energies each location offers. He pays homage to his family’s history and the local community through his streetwear brand, Wahine, which celebrates the influential women in his life and shares the cultural vibrancy of Hawai’i.

As he continues to explore various creative outlets, from fashion to organizing music festivals, Mock embraces the challenges and rewards of exploring new experiences. His approach to life and career is guided by a philosophy of living fully through the pursuit of passions and enjoying the journey of personal and professional growth.

Photography © Mason Rose for Vogue Man Philippines, read more at vogue.ph