in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: City of Angels by Dylan Perlot

Stylist Andrew Nguyen and photographer Dylan Perlot team up for our latest exclusive story


For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES titled “City of Angels,” photographer Dylan Perlot captures models Amu from Storm LA, Osman Ceesay and Gian Lorenzo Sbaragli from TWO Management. Styling is done by Andrew Nguyen and grooming by Jayme Kavanaugh

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For this session, the models are wearing selected pieces from Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, Moschino, Versace, Falconeri, and Giorgio Armani.

Full Look GIORGIO ARMANI / Photography © Dylan Perlot for MMSCENE
Left look VERSACE / Center look GIORGIO ARMANI / Right look Jacket and pants MOSCHINO, turtleneck FALCONERI / Photography © Dylan Perlot for MMSCENE
Jacket and pants MOSCHINO, turtleneck FALCONERI / Photography © Dylan Perlot for MMSCENE
Left look GIORGIO ARMANI / Center look Jacket and pants MOSCHINO, turtleneck FALCONERI / Right look VERSACE / Photography © Dylan Perlot for MMSCENE
Full look VERSACE / Photography © Dylan Perlot for MMSCENE
Model in the back full look MOSCHINO / Model in the center full look DOLCE & GABBANA / Model in the front full look PRADA / Photography © Dylan Perlot for MMSCENE
full look MOSCHINO / Photography © Dylan Perlot for MMSCENE
Left look MOSCHINO / Center look DOLCE & GABBANA / Right look PRADA / Photography © Dylan Perlot for MMSCENE
Full look DOLCE & GABBANA / Photography © Dylan Perlot for MMSCENE
Model in the back full look MOSCHINO / Model in the middle full look DOLCE & GABBANA / Model in the front full look PRADA / Photography © Dylan Perlot for MMSCENE
Full look MOSCHINO / Photography © Dylan Perlot for MMSCENE
Model in the front full look DOLCE & GABBANA / Model in the back full look PRADA / Photography © Dylan Perlot for MMSCENE

Photographer – Dylan Perlot @dylanperlot for @exclusiveartists
Wardrobe Stylist – Andrew Nguyen @lil_saigon
Grooming – Jayme Kavanaugh @jaymekav
Models
Amu @amu.hellaqinaer for @storm_la
Osman Ceesay @ceesay.otf_16 for @twomanagement
Gian Lorenzo Sbaragli @lorenzosbaragli for @twomanagement

editorialsexclusivesMMSCENE STYLE

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Written by Pavle Banovic

Gucci Eyewear

George Barnett Models Gucci Fall Winter 2024 Eyewear Collection