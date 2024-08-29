MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: City of Angels by Dylan Perlot



For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES titled “City of Angels,” photographer Dylan Perlot captures models Amu from Storm LA, Osman Ceesay and Gian Lorenzo Sbaragli from TWO Management. Styling is done by Andrew Nguyen and grooming by Jayme Kavanaugh.

For this session, the models are wearing selected pieces from Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, Moschino, Versace, Falconeri, and Giorgio Armani.

Photographer – Dylan Perlot @dylanperlot for @exclusiveartists

Wardrobe Stylist – Andrew Nguyen @lil_saigon

Grooming – Jayme Kavanaugh @jaymekav

Models

Amu @amu.hellaqinaer for @storm_la

Osman Ceesay @ceesay.otf_16 for @twomanagement

Gian Lorenzo Sbaragli @lorenzosbaragli for @twomanagement