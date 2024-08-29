MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: City of Angels by Dylan Perlot
Stylist Andrew Nguyen and photographer Dylan Perlot team up for our latest exclusive story
For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES titled “City of Angels,” photographer Dylan Perlot captures models Amu from Storm LA, Osman Ceesay and Gian Lorenzo Sbaragli from TWO Management. Styling is done by Andrew Nguyen and grooming by Jayme Kavanaugh.
For this session, the models are wearing selected pieces from Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, Moschino, Versace, Falconeri, and Giorgio Armani.
Photographer – Dylan Perlot @dylanperlot for @exclusiveartists
Wardrobe Stylist – Andrew Nguyen @lil_saigon
Grooming – Jayme Kavanaugh @jaymekav
Models
Amu @amu.hellaqinaer for @storm_la
Osman Ceesay @ceesay.otf_16 for @twomanagement
Gian Lorenzo Sbaragli @lorenzosbaragli for @twomanagement