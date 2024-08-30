adidas Z.N.E. Collection Stars Jude Bellingham and Noah Lyles

adidas Sportswear has launched the latest iteration of its iconic Z.N.E. collection, blending sport, fashion, and culture. This new collection is designed to inspire unity among communities of fans and athletes worldwide. By merging lifestyle elements with sport-inspired design, the collection reimagines the classic performance-first silhouette, making it an everyday staple for the global community of sport and culture enthusiasts.

The adidas Z.N.E. collection is set to debut globally today, both in stores and online at adidas.com. Featuring prominent figures from the adidas family—singer and dancer Tate McRae, football star Jude Bellingham, and track sensation Noah Lyles—the campaign showcases how these icons connect through shared passions for sports, dance, music, and more. The collection emphasizes comfort with its range of hoodies, sweatshirts, pants, tees, and shorts, marked by bold color blocking and the signature black parallel stripes symbolizing unity and community.

Leading this campaign are adidas’ next-gen trailblazers, including Tate McRae, Jude Bellingham, Noah Lyles, actress Xochitl Gomez, KPOP group BABYMONSTER, Chinese snowboarder Su Yiming, and footballers Alessia Russo and Paulo Dybala. Each ambassador represents a unique intersection of sport and culture, embodying the collection’s ethos of connection through shared love for their respective fields—be it the stage, track, or pitch.

Noah Lyles expressed his enthusiasm for the new line, stating, “Sport and style are two of my biggest passions. I feel so lucky that my athletics journey has allowed me to travel the globe and experience different cultures and communities – it has definitely influenced different fashion trends I’ve dipped into over the years. In a way, I think this is what has ultimately helped me develop my own individual vibe and I am excited to see how it continues to evolve as I connect with more communities throughout my career, and beyond.”

Commenting on the launch, Aimee Arana, Global General Manager for adidas Sportswear & Training, highlighted the collection’s relevance. “Each piece in the collection offers the wearer the ability to mix and match in a way that reflects their unique persona and mood – but through a coord built to evoke togetherness, whether in the stands supporting a home team or when heading to the playing field.”

The adidas Z.N.E. collection incorporates Primeknit technology, offering unmatched comfort and ease of movement, making it a perfect fit for everyday wear. Key pieces include the ADIDAS Z.N.E. FZ Hoodie and Pants, which feature a sleek white colorway with contrasting black details, and the ADIDAS Z.N.E. Tee and Shorts, which embrace minimalism with a modern edge. With styles for both men and women, each piece is designed to offer a versatile, stylish, and comfortable fit, suitable for any occasion.

The collection is now available globally, inviting everyone to embrace the new standard of sport-inspired style.