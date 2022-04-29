FRESH FACE SPOTLIGHT: Marko Mihailovic

Marko Mihailovic is the latest in our Fresh Faces Spotlight series captured in Belgrade by photographer Borislav Utjesinovic. Marko was recently scouted by Vampire Model Management in Belgrade.

Discover more of the exclusive MMSCENE Portrait session with Marko as well as our Q&A with the promising fresh face:

How were you discovered?

I was discovered on Instagram.

Was modelling something you always dreamed of doing?

Modeling came in my life pretty unexpectedly.

How would you describe your personal style?

My personal style is casual and sometimes baggy.

Describe to us your go to outfit.

Boots, Baggy pants, sweatshirt and a Sherpa jacket.

What is your favourite thing to do in your free time?

I like to go on long walks in the nature and go on road trips.

What’s on your playlist?

I listen to all kinds of music. So on my playlist you can find artists like Grandson, Billie Eilish, AC/DC, Rammstein and songs like “Where are you now” from Calum Scott and “WAP” from Cardi B.

What are your future goals, dreams and plans?

I would like to work as a Director of photography in film industry. I already go to film university in Belgrade.

All photos by Borislav Utjesinovic for MMSCENE Online Exclusives