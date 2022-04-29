MMSCENE GUIDE: Best adidas Ultraboost Sneakers for Women in 2022

It can be hard to find the perfect holiday, birthday, or “just because” gift for a the ladies in your life. Yes, you can always get them a nice scented candle or a piece of jewelry, but they will appreciate it even more if you try to figure out what they really need. And the truth is – everyone needs a good pair of sneakers.

If you really want to show them how much you love them, adidas Ultraboost sneakers are the solution. Stylish and comfortable, they are prefect for the sports lover in your life, as well as the most demanding fashionista.

Wmns UltraBoost 22 ‘Triple White’

Comfort tailored to the female foot. The latest edition of adidas UltraBoost continues the legacy of the UltraBoost 21, with an aim to even more improve the overall performance. It has a narrower heel fit and lower instep curve for a snug feeling, designed to avoid heel slip and blisters. The sole is refined, featuring the softer cushioning. Continuing the brands commitment to sustainability, this this model is made in part with Parley Ocean Plastic. If you are not sure what colorway to pick, you can’t go wrong with triple white. It probably goes well with everything she already has in her wardrobe.

Wmns UltraBoost 4.0 DNA ‘Shift Pink Black’

Legends have to keep evolving to stay relevant. – says adidas about their Wmns UltraBoost 4.0 DNA model. The fourth iteration of adidas Primeknit is a lifestyle version of the renowned running model, providing the same amount of comfort and support. It’s a shoe she can wear every day, for any occasion. Its unique ‘Shift Pink Black’ colorway will ad dose of fun to any outfit. The upper is made with a Primeblue yarn that combines pink and black colors, with pink rubber cage and laces. The Boost midsole comes in off white color, while the outsole is black.

Wmns UltraBoost 22 ‘Black White’

If your girl doesn’t like to experiment with colors, then UltraBoost 22 ‘Black White’ is a perfect choice. It is a classic model, that will keep her style minimalistic. It features the adidas PRIMEKNIT upper, made with 50% Parley Ocean Plastic yarn, saving the oceans and preventing the plastic pollution. This updated version provides more comfort than ever, so she can be on her feet the whole day. With the help of 1.2 million foot scans, we updated Ultraboost with a complete 360° female fit improvement. And we didn’t stop there. We re-engineered the rubber outsole. We tested hundreds of prototypes. We kept going until we saw visible improvements in performance. The result? 4% more forefoot energy return, compared to Ultraboost 21 for women. – says the official press release.

Wmns UltraBoost 4.0 DNA ‘Almost Pink’

Perfect choice for summer months, the UltraBoost 4.0 DNA ‘Almost Pink’ will add a dose of optimism to her daily walks. The upgraded Boost sole is made for an incredible energy return providing an instant comfort. The shoe features a sock-like fit, with an adidas PRIMEKNIT upper that wraps the foot, as well as the Stretchweb outsole with Continental™ Rubber, that flexes naturally.

Stella McCartney x Wmns UltraBoost 22 ‘Beige White’

For the fashion lover in your life, these adidas x Stella McCartney Wmns UltraBoost 22 are a perfect gift idea. Versatile and sophisticated, they are perfect for the sport activities, but will also get her covered through the rest of the day. They combine comfort, style and support, for maximum performance. Thanks to the Boost cushioning, the more energy you give, the more you get. Committed to ethical solutions in production, adidas has reduced the virgin materials in this model, using the vegan alternatives and 25% of recycled content.

