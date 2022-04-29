Gennaro Auletto Covers Vogue Man Arabia Spring Summer 2022 Issue

The handsome Gennaro Auletto takes the digital cover story of Vogue Man Arabia Magazine‘s Spring Summer 2022 edition lensed by fashion photographer Marcello Arena. In charge of styling was Nicola Neri, with production from Repossi. Grooming is work of beauty artist Alessia Bonotto at Blend Management using Label. M. For the story Gennaro is wearing selected pieces from Dior, Brioni, Margaret Howell, Loro Piana, Jil Sander, Jordanluca, Prada, Balenciaga, Marni, Church’s, Ann Demeulemeester, MHL by Margaret Howell, Dries Van Noten, Hermès, Stefan Cooke, Arnar Mar Jonsson, Fendi, Bottega Veneta, The Bureau, Pantherella, and John Lobb.

Modeling in Morocco is not seen as much as a profession as it can be in Europe, because there aren’t many clients or international agencies in the market. I think that the mix of my roots, Moroccan and Italian – I should say Neapolitan, as Sophia Loren once said! – helped me a lot in keeping an open mind. Speaking more than one language and being exposed to different cultures and people help us develop an unbiased perspective and non-judgmental approach to life. – Gennaro Auletto

Photography © Marcello Arena for Vogue Man Arabia, read more at man.vogue.me